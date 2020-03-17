WATCH LIVE: Confronting Coronavirus — A PBS NewsHour Special

Novel coronavirus has, in just a few months, grown into a full-blown pandemic. It has stressed governments and health systems around the globe, ended an era of economic expansion and reshaped public life.

To offer context around these uncertain times, the PBS NewsHour will air “Confronting Coronavirus: A PBS NewsHour Special” on PBS stations across the country on Thursday, March 19, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff and our correspondents will shed light on what health precautions everyone should take, as well as the pandemic’s economic impact. The special will feature interviews with officials, dispatches on the crisis from around the world, plus a virtual town hall with curated questions from viewers like you across the United States. Check your local listings for the time.

