Biden’s new bill a ‘grab bag’ of social infrastructure

Hari Sreenivasan:

This past week marked the sixth month of President Biden's administration.

His poll numbers give him consistently positive approval ratings, though not especially high ones, but he's facing daunting challenges: a resurgence of COVID, mainly among the unvaccinated, a nation still highly polarized, and a battle to get both a bipartisan infrastructure bill, and a highly ambitious, Democrats-only package of social programs through congress.

Here to look at all of this is NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield, who joins us from Santa Barbara.

Jeff, first of all, the past couple of weeks, to try to keep track of these different bills has been incredibly difficult, not only parsing where the support lies, but what's in which one.