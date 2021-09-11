China to donate 3M vaccine doses to Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam — China plans to donate 3 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to Vietnam.

The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the pledge Saturday as he wrapped up a two-day visit to Hanoi. The visit comes amid a virus lockdown in Vietnam to contain a coronavirus surge.

About 23 million Vietnamese students started a new school year this week, most in virtual classrooms.

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh says the two countries should use dialogue to work out any differences, state broadcaster VTV reported. Vietnam has previously accused China of obstructing its gas exploration activities in the South China Sea.

Wang’s visit comes two weeks after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris travelled to Vietnam to strengthen ties.