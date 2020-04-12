What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

This antibody test could offer a clearer picture of how the body responds to COVID-19
Hari Sreenivasan
Hari Sreenivasan

How Apple and Google plan to track COVID-19 cases

Health

One of the ways to decrease the spread of COVID-19 is through contact tracing, meaning once someone tests positive, finding everyone that individual has come into contact with and warning them.

But right now, that means if you tested positive, at best, you’d only know be able to identify your friends and family, not any strangers who may have been close to you.

Recently, Apple and Google announced that both IOS and Android phones will be able to work together to send and receive signals from one another that may help public health officials trace your contacts with friends and with strangers just by how close your phones were.

To help explain how this works, is Ramesh Rasker, an associate professor at MIT’s Media Lab.
He and his team, which includes epidemiologists, engineers, data scientists and privacy advocates, already have an app you can download today at the Safe Paths Project.

