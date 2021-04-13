LIVE Q&A: What to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

The federal government has called for an immediate pause in the usage of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The move comes after six women developed rare blood clots after receiving the vaccine. Nearly 7 million people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States so far.

What does the move mean for those who have received the one dose vaccine and how will it affect the U.S. vaccination rollout? On Tuesday, April 13 at 11:00am ET, PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz poses these questions — and yours — to data and health reporter Laura Santhanam.

