LIVE Q&A: What to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

Health

The federal government has called for an immediate pause in the usage of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The move comes after six women developed rare blood clots after receiving the vaccine. Nearly 7 million people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States so far.

What does the move mean for those who have received the one dose vaccine and how will it affect the U.S. vaccination rollout? On Tuesday, April 13 at 11:00am ET, PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz poses these questions — and yours — to data and health reporter Laura Santhanam.

READ MORE: U.S. recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

WATCH: FDA, CDC experts answer questions about pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Laura Santhanam is the Data Producer for the PBS NewsHour.

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as senior national correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

