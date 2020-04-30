What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

30 million in U.S. have sought unemployment benefits since virus hit
By —

David Koenig, Associated Press

Major U.S. airlines to require passengers to wear face masks

Health

DALLAS (AP) — The three biggest U.S. airlines announced Thursday they will require passengers to wear face makes during flights. Face coverings are strictly optional on other airlines.

Democrats in Congress have been pressuring the Trump administration to require masks, which they say will help protect passengers and airline crews from the virus that causes COVID-19.

Beyond masks, several airlines are blocking at least some middle seats, but they say that’s just a temporary measure.

Airlines say they are stepping up airplane cleaning and taking other steps during the virus pandemic.

By —

David Koenig, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 28 The dangerous global flood of misinformation surrounding COVID-19

  2. Watch Apr 29 A humble opinion on a successful post-pandemic world

  3. Read Apr 30 Michigan House doesn’t extend virus emergency order amid protests

  4. Read Apr 30 WATCH: Trump holds briefing on protection for seniors during COVID-19

  5. Read Apr 29 Trump to begin preparing for transition in case he loses in November

A humble opinion on a successful post-pandemic world

Health Apr 29

The Latest