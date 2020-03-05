What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

MAP: Watch how COVID-19 traveled the world

Health

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has ballooned after emerging at the end of last year. According to World Health Organization figures, the majority of these cases are in mainland China, with Italy, Iran and South Korea emerging as the countries with the next largest number of confirmed cases.

Using WHO data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the PBS NewsHour tracked the progression of the respiratory illness in an animated map, zooming out from a single Chinese province to fill in countries around the world as cases mount.

Novel coronavirus is spread through the transfer of respiratory droplets that are formed when people infected with the disease cough, sneeze or talk, according to the CDC. Though not confirmed yet, COVID-19 might also be transmitted when people touch surfaces that are infected and then touching their faces or not washing their hands.

READ MORE: Your guide to understanding COVID-19

The WHO data shows that COVID-19 stayed largely within mainland China until mid-February, at which point the number of confirmed cases outside of the region started growing steadily. Since Feb. 14, the number of COVID-19 cases outside of mainland China grew around 30-fold, from around 600 confirmed cases to more than 17,000.

The U.S. recently intensified travel advisories for Italy, Iran and South Korea, advising Americans to avoid nonessential travel. A level four travel advisory for China has been in place since the beginning of February.

Even so, some have criticized the U.S. administration’s slow response to the virus, as well as certain officials’ attempts to downplay its severity. President Donald Trump has compared COVID-19 to the flu, but thus far the observed fatality rate of the coronavirus is much higher than that of influenza.

READ MORE: Why it’s too early to compare COVID-19 with the flu

In a press conference on Thursday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu expressed concerns that some countries are not taking the threat posed by COVID-19 seriously enough. He emphasized that, “This epidemic is a threat for every country, rich and poor.”

“This is not a drill. This is not the time to give up. This is not a time for excuses. This is a time to pull out all the stops,” he said.

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

