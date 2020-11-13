Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Biden wins Presidency

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

By —

Sam Metz, Associated Press

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19

Health

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 as the virus surges to record levels in Nevada and across the U.S.

The 66-year-old Democrat is the fifth governor to report testing positive for the coronavirus this year. Three governors, two Republicans in Missouri and Oklahoma, and one Democrat in Virginia contracted COVID-19 this year.

Ohio’s Republican Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive in August but received a negative test a few hours later. DeWine tested positive using a rapid test before testing negative later that day after using a more sensitive laboratory-developed test.

Sisolak said he was not experiencing any symptoms on a call with reporters and was swabbed for a rapid test on Friday morning as a matter of routine. After it yielded a positive result, he also underwent molecular testing and his sample is still being processed.

“I’m a little tired, but I’ve been tired since March when we started fighting COVID,” Sisolak said. “I think this just puts a spotlight on the fact that you can take all the precautions that are possible and you can still contract the virus. I don’t know how I got it, but we’re going to quarantine and get through it.”

Sisolak is the third person in his office to test positive for the virus. Last week, the governor’s office announced an unnamed Carson City-based staffer who had not been in close contact with Sisolak but had tested positive for the virus. In early October, Sisolak’s COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage also tested positive.

Sisolak’s announcement comes on a day that Nevada reported 1,857 additional coronavirus cases, the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic.

By —

Sam Metz, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Nov 13 Shields and Brooks on election results, Trump’s resistance

  2. Read Nov 13 WATCH: Trump falsely takes credit for COVID-19 vaccine while delivering update on Operation Warp Speed

  3. Watch Nov 13 Trump makes 1st public remarks since Biden’s win

  4. Watch Nov 13 Co-chair of Biden’s COVID task force on plans to fight pandemic

  5. Watch Nov 12 Even with a vaccine, COVID-19 will last for years, expert says

In El Paso, hospitals are rushing to accommodate COVID-19 surge

Health Nov 13

The Latest