In El Paso, hospitals are rushing to accommodate COVID-19 surge

The coronavirus set all kinds of records in the United States this week -- none of them good. More than 67,000 people are hospitalized, and the country has averaged close to 1,000 deaths per day for the past week. In Texas, which has recorded a million cases itself, hospitals are adding tents for extra bed capacity. Amna Nawaz talks to Dr. Joel Hendryx of the University Medical Center in El Paso.
