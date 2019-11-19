Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
November 19, 2019

By —

Associated Press

New York joins states suing the largest U.S. e-cigarette maker

Health

NEW YORK — New York has joined the ranks of states suing the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker.

Attorney General Letitia James announced the lawsuit on Tuesday against San Francisco based JUUL Labs. It alleges the company used deceptive and misleading marketing of its e-cigarettes, contributing to a youth vaping epidemic.

In a statement, JUUL Labs responded that “while we have not yet reviewed the complaint, we remain focused on resetting the vapor category in the U.S. and earning the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, regulators, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use and convert adult smokers from combustible cigarettes.”

The company was sued by California on Monday and North Carolina in May. Illinois, Massachusetts and several other states are also investigating the company.

In the latest government survey, one in four high school students reported using e-cigarettes the previous month, despite federal law banning sales to those under 18.

By —

Associated Press

