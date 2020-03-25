What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Jennifer Peltz, Associated Press

By —

Colleen Long, Associated Press

New York mobilizes against expected onslaught from the virus

Health

NEW YORK — Just days after New York leaders ordered people to stay home, authorities mobilized to head off a potential public health disaster Wednesday, the city’s emergence as the nation’s biggest coronavirus hot spot a warning flare for the rest of the country.

A makeshift morgue was set up outside Bellevue Hospital, and the city’s police, their numbers dwindling by the day as more fall sick, were told to patrol nearly empty streets to enforce social distancing.

Public health officials hunted down beds and medical equipment and put out a call for more doctors and nurses for fear the number of sick will explode in a matter of weeks, overwhelming hospitals the way the virus did in Italy and Spain.

WATCH: ‘You’re really not’ a superhero, Cuomo warns as NY virus cases grow

Worldwide, the death toll climbed past 20,000, according to a running count kept by Johns Hopkins University. The number of dead in the U.S. topped 800, with more than 60,000 infections.

New York State alone accounted for more than 30,000 cases and close to 300 deaths, most of them in New York City.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, again pleading for help in dealing with the coming onslaught, attributed the cluster to the city’s role as a gateway to international travelers and the sheer density of its population, with 8.6 million people sharing subways, elevators, apartment buildings and offices.

“Our closeness makes us vulnerable,” he said. “But it’s true that your greatest weakness is also your greatest strength. And our closeness is what makes us who we are. That is what New York is.”

By —

Jennifer Peltz, Associated Press

By —

Colleen Long, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 25 WATCH LIVE: North Carolina governor gives coronavirus update

  2. Read Mar 25 WATCH LIVE: Trump, White House coronavirus task force holds press briefing on outbreak

  3. Read Mar 23 What is a ventilator and how does it help COVID-19 patients?

  4. Read Mar 25 WATCH LIVE: Senate expected to vote on $2 trillion coronavirus deal

  5. Read Mar 25 WATCH: ‘You’re really not’ a superhero, Cuomo warns as NY virus cases grow

The Latest