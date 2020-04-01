Pence calls U.S. food supply ‘very strong’ after Walmart distribution center visit

GORDONSVILLE, Va. — Vice President Mike Pence visited the Walmart Distribution Center in Gordonsville, Virginia Wednesday to tour the facility, encourage the workers who operate and manage the supply chain operation.

“Thank you for doing a great job for keeping food on the table for the American people. You’re making an incredible difference here,” Pence said.

Pence walked through the large center in Louisa County to highlight the important services companies like Walmart provide during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pence said America’s food supply is “very strong” as he toured the distribution center.

The Vice President was joined by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, and Walmart CEO and President Doug McMillon.

Pence spoke to the centers workers, observed their essential operation and praised the efforts at the facility in supplying food and supplies.

“I want you to know whether it’s a truck drivers, whether it’s people working here throughout the distribution center. We know you’re on the front lines. And the fact that you’re showing up every day, you’re rolling your sleeves up and you’re doing the work says an awful lot about each and every one of you about the way you love your neighbors, the way you love your country,” he said.

Shelves at grocery and other stores across the U.S. were picked clean of toilet paper and other essentials at the onset of the pandemic.

