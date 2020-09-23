What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

U.S. health officials say they would get FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine

Health

WASHINGTON — Top federal health officials say they’d get a COVID-19 vaccine, once it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, told a Senate hearing he’d “have no hesitancy” to take that vaccine. He added people should have discussions with their health providers about the vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says he “certainly would” take a vaccine authorized by the FDA. Several vaccines are in the final stage of testing in the U.S. Fauci says government scientists should know by the end of this year — November or December — whether they are safe and effective.

READ MORE: Fauci says scientists may know if vaccine is safe and effective by December

Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, addressed criticism that forced the CDC to supersede its guidance. The clarification now says people without symptoms should be tested.

Redfield told the Senate hearing members it was a misinterpretation.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 23 WATCH LIVE: Grand jury indicts one officer on criminal charges in Breonna Taylor case

  2. Read Sep 22 WATCH LIVE: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s memorial service at the Supreme Court

  3. Watch Sep 22 How a focus on cleaning surfaces can distract from actual virus spread

  4. Watch Sep 22 Research shows coronavirus spreads primarily through air. Here’s how to reduce risk

  5. Read Sep 19 What every Republican senator has said about filling a Supreme Court vacancy in an election year

The Latest