What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

U.S. to advise health care workers to reuse PPE, says Pence

Health

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. government will issue guidance encouraging front-line health care workers to reuse personal protective equipment.

Pence, speaking at White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Wednesday, added that PPE supplies remain “very strong” but the Trump administration will be encouraging healthcare workers “to use some of the best practices” to “preserve and reuse” face masks and other protective equipment.

Pence pointed to flattening rates of positive coronavirus tests in the hard-hit Sun Belt states of Arizona, Florida and Texas and called for Americans to “keep doing what you’re doing.”

But the head of the White House task force said that Americans in states that have seen a recent spike in cases need to do more to clamp down on gatherings in order to stem spread of the virus.

Dr. Deborah Birx said that in addition to closures of bars, ceasing indoor dining and wearing face coverings Americans in hot spots should stop holding or cut down on the size of gatherings they hold in their homes.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 08 SCOTUS sides with Trump to allow employers to opt out of providing birth control

  2. Read Jul 07 States sue U.S. Department of Education over diverted virus relief funds for schools

  3. Read Jul 08 WATCH: Pence, White House Task Force focuses on school reopening guidelines amid virus surge 

  4. Read Jun 10 Making people aware of their implicit biases doesn’t usually change minds. But here’s what does work

  5. Read Jul 07 Trump donors among early recipients of coronavirus loans

More states are seeing ICUs reach capacity as coronavirus spreads

Health Jul 07

The Latest