WATCH: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser gives coronavirus update following stay-at-home order

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser gave an update on the spread of novel coronavirus in the nation’s capital — where there are currently around 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — Tuesday morning.

The mayor issued a stay-at-home order for the District Monday, reinforcing her previous direction that residents remain home unless performing essential activities such as grocery shopping, obtaining medical care or working at businesses deemed as essential.

“Our message remains the same: stay home,” said Mayor Bowser in a statement. “Staying at home is the best way to flatten the curve and protect yourself, your family, and our entire community from COVID-19.”

Neighboring Virginia and Maryland have issued similar orders.

