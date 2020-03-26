WATCH: D.C. mayor criticizes proposed federal funding to address COVID-19

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday criticized the estimated federal funding that could be allocated to the nation’s capital to address the pandemic.

Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke to reporters on Thursday. Watch in the video player above.

An unprecedented $2 trillion federal coronavirus relief bill that passed the Senate on Wednesday and is set to be cleared through the House on Friday would treat the nation’s capital as a U.S. territory, even though D.C. currently has more confirmed cases of the virus than at least 15 states.

If passed, the bill would be the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history. According to the legislation, each state would receive a minimum of $1.25 billion in aid. Washington, D.C., however, stands to receive about $500 million (the bill allocates $3 billion to be divided among D.C. and five U.S. territories).

“It’s wrong. It’s outrageous. We’re not a territory,” Bowser told reporters Thursday. “It’s unconscionable to give D.C. the least amount of funding of any state, especially given the unique challenges we take on as the seat of the federal government.”