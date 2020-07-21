WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds COVID-19 roundtable

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a roundtable with health care workers at the state capitol Tuesday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak.

The state’s skyrocketing coronavirus death rate is now higher than any other state, edging out Texas, which has about 25 percent more people.

Florida recorded another 134 deaths Tuesday, bringing its daily average for the past week to 115, topping the 112 deaths a day Texas has reported during that time, Associated Press statistics show.

A month ago, Florida was averaging 33 coronavirus deaths a day.

Overall, 5,317 people have died in Florida from COVID-19 since March 1 and nearly 370,000 have tested positive for the disease.

About 19 percent of tests have returned positive in Florida over the last week, compared to 10 percent a month ago and 2.3 percent in late May.

The state reported that an additional 517 people have been admitted to hospitals with the disease.