Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: Pence meets with South Carolina Gov. McMaster

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Governor Henry McMaster on July 21 at the University of South Carolina.

Watch Pence’s meeting with McMaster live at 1:30 p.m. ET in the video player above.

McMaster and Pence are expected to talk about combating the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 71,200 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Carolina, and at least 1,147 people have died from it.

The visit comes several days after McMaster suggested schools offer five days a week of in-person instruction this fall. States across the country have grappled with how to reopen schools. In Florida, teachers have sued to block the governor’s plan to reopen schools for all children who want to attend in-person, arguing it is not a safe educational environment amid surges in case counts in certain parts of the state. Some districts have proposed hybrid plans that mix in-person and online instruction. Others, like in the District of Columbia, have delayed formally announcing a plan until the end of the month.

Courtney Vinopal

@cglennvino

