WATCH: Florida gov. says he’s encouraged by virus trends

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he is noticing some positive trends in the state’s battle with the coronavirus.

“We continue to see a downward trend in visits to the emergency department with people with COVID-like illnesses,” the Republican governor said during a news conference Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida reported 73 additional deaths from the virus on Monday as the number of new cases increased by almost 4,800 people, health officials reported.

As of Monday, Florida had a total of 491,884 coronavirus cases and around 7,200 related deaths. The reported deaths do not necessarily reflect the exact day in which the person died, and Florida had numbers as high as 257 new daily deaths late last week.

Florida’s seven-day average of daily reported deaths was 176, second to Texas in total numbers for the summer resurgence of the pandemic in the Sunbelt states. It was fourth behind Arizona, Mississippi and Texas in per-capita terms.

Florida’s numbers compare with average daily reported deaths of more than 760 per day for New York in mid-April.

The number of patients in Florida hospitals for COVID-19 was relatively stable, at just below 8,000 and down from highs above 9,500 nearly two weeks ago.

“We are encouraged by some of the trends we’re seeing,” DeSantis said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.