WATCH: Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issues new face mask guidelines

The governor of Illinois is issuing new guidelines which include fines for businesses that don’t follow rules about face masks and social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“These rules are a commonsense way to enforce mask requirements without jumping immediately to the extremely tough consequences that exist on the books today,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a Friday news conference.

Pritzker says the new guidelines allow police and health officials to issue warnings first. Fines could run as high as $2,500.

The emergency rules also apply to schools.

Illinois reported nearly 2,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases as public health officials continued warnings Thursday that there could be a reversal in the state’s progress against coronavirus if things don’t change.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,953 confirmed cases and 21 deaths.