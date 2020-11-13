WATCH LIVE: California officials give coronavirus update

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he and the governors of Oregon and Washington have issued travel advisories urging people to quarantine.

Watch California officials speak in the player above, expected to begin at 3 P.M. ET.

A statement from Newsom’s office Friday says the advisories urge against non-essential out-of-state travel. It recommends people quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country and encourages residents to stay local.

California recently surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases.