Deemed essential, California farmworkers risk disease and deportation

As the United States grapples with the latest surge in coronavirus, some workers are trying to cope with illness and economic hardship while also facing the threat of deportation. In California’s Coachella Valley, agricultural workers deemed essential to the U.S. food supply are suffering in the shadows, getting support from grassroots organizations -- but not government. Stephanie Sy reports.
