Deemed essential, California farmworkers risk disease and deportation

Stephanie Sy:

COVID has taken its toll on the low-wage workers, many who work in the area's vast date farms and make up the backbone of the valley's $600 million agricultural economy.

Across the country, coronavirus has infected more than 125,000 farmworkers, people who literally keep the country fed.

Farmworkers can face tough conditions even in good times. But during the pandemic, they were deemed essential and kept working, even though many lack the basic safety net they would need if they got sick.

Farmworker Marisol Cisneros and her children got COVID over the summer.