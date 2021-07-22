WATCH LIVE: CDC advisory panel discusses third COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected to discuss Thursday whether a third COVID-19 shot is needed for those who are immunocompromised.

The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The meeting comes as the Delta variant continues to infect Americans throughout the country.

The Delta variant makes up 83 percent of virus cases circulating in the U.S., said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, adding that it is one of the most transmissible respiratory viruses we’ve seen.

Even if Americans have already gotten sick with COVID-19, Walensky urged people to get vaccinated because she said it offers more robust and durable protection against the virus.

“These vaccines are some of the most effective we have in modern medicine,” Walensky said, adding that these vaccines are working very well against the Delta variant.

“Whether you are vaccinated or not, please know that we together are not out of the woods yet,” she added.

This story is developing and will be updated.