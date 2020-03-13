Have questions about COVID-19? Send your videos to the PBS NewsHour

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue the grow in the U.S., the PBS NewsHour wants to hear about how the virus is affecting you, your family and your community.

Send your videos to the PBS NewsHour and we will answer your questions, or share your story, on-air and online.

Some of the things we want to hear from you:

What questions do you have about COVID-19?

What would you like to ask a health professional about COVID-19?

What questions do you have about how the coronavirus is impacting the economy or your personal finances?

Has your business been impacted? Can your business withstand a coronavirus-related slowdown?

Have you tried to get tested for COVID-19? If so, what was your experience?

What’s your biggest fear relating to COVID-19?

What questions do you have about the U.S. response to COVID-19?

You can talk about any one of these questions — or more than one.

Here’s how to submit your video in 5 easy steps:

Open your camera app Hit your “flip camera” option on your device to make sure it is on selfie mode Be sure that your camera app is set to record video Hit the record button and begin your message with: “Hello my name is [your name] from [your location]…” and ask anything you want from the list above. go to this link to submit your video to our Dropbox. Once you are finished, come back to this page and

If you do not want to submit questions via video, take the opportunity to use our form below.