WATCH LIVE: D.C. Mayor Bowser gives coronavirus update, announces hospital agreement

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will give an update April 30 on the city’s response to the novel coronavirus.

The mayor's news conference is expected to begin at 11 am ET.

The mayor is also expected to announce an agreement to construct two new hospitals in the city, replacing the current facilities at Howard University and St. Elizabeth’s East. While not directly tied to the pandemic, Bowser tweeted that the initiative is part of an effort to deliver “hope and a better D.C. through a more equitable health care system.”