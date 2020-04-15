WATCH: Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser extends stay-at-home order through May 15

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended the city’s stay-at-home order through May 15.

The mayor’s Wednesday announcement, which also extends the city’s state of emergency, includes new regulations that require certain people to wear face masks, including food service employees and customers; hotel workers and guests; and people using taxis, ride shares or private transportation.

The mayor also strongly encouraged people using public transit to wear face masks.

Nonessential businesses and schools in the city will remain closed through May 15, the mayor said, promising additional guidance for D.C.’s government offices and schools by the end of the week.

“We know that we will need until at least May 15 to continue flattening the curve,” Bowser said.