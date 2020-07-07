WATCH LIVE: Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, speaks about post-coronavirus future

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx will speak July 7 about managing fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic with members of the international community.

The discussion is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

The event, which is hosted by the Atlantic Council, will feature Birx, in addition to ambassadors from North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. It will focus on the state of the global pandemic and cooperation among allies to defeat the virus, as well as strategies and scenarios to shape a post-COVID-19 future.

The U.S. has more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus than anywhere else in the world, with nearly 3 million people infected, representing about a quarter of the cases worldwide. More than 130,000 Americans have died from the virus.