WATCH LIVE: Judy Woodruff interviews Fauci during virtual health research forum

PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff will interview Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday as part of a three-day virtual health research forum.

Judy Woodruff’s interview with Fauci is expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET. Watch live in our video player above.

Fauci is among leading U.S. health experts who expressed concern about the possibility of increased coronavirus transmission during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The COVID-19 pandemic has killed nearly 190,000 people in the U.S., and has disproportionately affected Black and Latino communities.

A number of countries are racing to develop a vaccine for the virus, with Phase 3 clinical trials currently underway in the U.S. In an interview with the PBS NewsHour last month, Fauci warned about rushing the vaccine development process.

“Just to say you have a vaccine doesn’t mean that you should be administering the vaccine,” Fauci told Woodruff in August. “We have half a dozen vaccines, but before you give it to the American public, you want to be absolutely certain that it is A) effective, and B) safe.”

He told Kaiser Health News last week that a vaccine could be available earlier than expected if positive test results continue.

The 2020 virtual National Health Research Forum begins Tuesday and will feature the country’s leading health officials and researchers, including Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield and the Director of the National Institutes of Health Francis Collins.