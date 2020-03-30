WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update on the coronavirus response in New York on Monday.

There are currently 59,513 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State, and more than 1,000 residents have died from the virus. The CDC issued a domestic travel advisory on Saturday urging residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 1:00 pm ET Monday.