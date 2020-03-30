What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Courtney Vinopal
Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update on the coronavirus response in New York on Monday.

There are currently 59,513 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State, and more than 1,000 residents have died from the virus. The CDC issued a domestic travel advisory on Saturday urging residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 1:00 pm ET Monday. Watch live in the player above.

Courtney Vinopal
Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

