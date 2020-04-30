What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Health

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will give an update April 30 on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.

The governor’s news conference is expected to begin at 11:30 am ET. Watch it live in the player above.

Nearly 300,000 people in New York State have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and more than 18,000 have died from it. Governor Cuomo announced earlier this week that he hopes to ease stay-at-home restrictions in some part of the state by mid-May, but warned that if New York reopens too quickly, the infection rate could “go right back to where it was.”

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 30 WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

  2. Watch Apr 29 A humble opinion on a successful post-pandemic world

  3. Watch Apr 20 Why getting the U.S. back to normal in the next couple months is a ‘fantasy’

  4. Watch Apr 29 The challenge of distance learning for parents of children with special needs

  5. Watch Apr 28 The dangerous global flood of misinformation surrounding COVID-19

The Latest