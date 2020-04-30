WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will give an update April 30 on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.

The governor’s news conference is expected to begin at 11:30 am ET. Watch it live in the player above.

Nearly 300,000 people in New York State have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and more than 18,000 have died from it. Governor Cuomo announced earlier this week that he hopes to ease stay-at-home restrictions in some part of the state by mid-May, but warned that if New York reopens too quickly, the infection rate could “go right back to where it was.”