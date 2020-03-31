WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives update on coronavirus response

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update on the coronavirus response in New York Tuesday.

New York has emerged as the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., with 59,219 confirmed cases as of Monday afternoon. More than 1,000 New York residents have died from the virus. The CDC recently issued a domestic travel advisory urging residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 11:30 am ET Tuesday. Watch live in the player above.