What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. Map

WATCH: House approves $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill
Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives update on coronavirus response

Health

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update on the coronavirus response in New York Tuesday.

New York has emerged as the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., with 59,219 confirmed cases as of Monday afternoon. More than 1,000 New York residents have died from the virus. The CDC recently issued a domestic travel advisory urging residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 11:30 am ET Tuesday. Watch live in the player above.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 31 WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives update on coronavirus response

  2. Read Mar 31 WATCH: Pompeo outlines plan for Venezuela transitional government that could lead to sanctions relief

  3. Read Mar 30 Feds revoking reservation status for tribe’s 300 acres

  4. Read Mar 06 Why many teens don’t want to get a driver’s license

  5. Watch Mar 30 Why the U.S. is still ‘severely constrained’ in ability to test for COVID-19

The Latest