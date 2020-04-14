WATCH LIVE: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a news conference April 14 to give an update on the city’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

The city recently saw a drop in COVID-19-related hospitalizations, down from a peak of 680 last week to 326 on Sunday. More than 106,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, had been confirmed in New York City as of Monday. At least 6,182 New York City residents have died as a result of the virus.

The mayor’s remarks are expected to begin at 9:30 am EDT. Watch them in the player above.