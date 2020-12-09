Double your gift now with our
WATCH: Senate Veterans’ Affairs committee holds hearing on VA’s COVID-19 response

Health

A Senate committee held a hearing Wednesday on the Department of Veterans’ Affairs response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to more than 286,000 deaths across the United States.

Watch in the video player above.

The VA has partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop a coronavirus vaccine distribution plan, which is expected to begin this month, according to the Washington Post, focusing on veterans and staff members with higher risk factors.

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

