WATCH: Senate Veterans’ Affairs committee holds hearing on VA’s COVID-19 response

A Senate committee held a hearing Wednesday on the Department of Veterans’ Affairs response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to more than 286,000 deaths across the United States.
Watch in the video player above.
The VA has partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop a coronavirus vaccine distribution plan, which is expected to begin this month, according to the Washington Post, focusing on veterans and staff members with higher risk factors.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.