Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

WATCH LIVE: House Financial Services holds hearing on pandemic response by Treasury and the Fed

Politics

The House Financial Services committee will hold a hearing Wednesday to examine the COVID-19 pandemic responses by the Department of Treasury and the Federal Reserve.

Watch in the video player above.

Pandemic restrictions throughout the year have forced businesses to either close or layoff thousands of employees. A surge of new cases around the country has raised questions about what additional COVID-19 precautions may be needed, and how they will affect the business community.

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

