WATCH LIVE: House Financial Services holds hearing on pandemic response by Treasury and the Fed

The House Financial Services committee will hold a hearing Wednesday to examine the COVID-19 pandemic responses by the Department of Treasury and the Federal Reserve.
Pandemic restrictions throughout the year have forced businesses to either close or layoff thousands of employees. A surge of new cases around the country has raised questions about what additional COVID-19 precautions may be needed, and how they will affect the business community.
