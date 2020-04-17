WATCH LIVE: Tips to improve time management under quarantine

Stay-at-home orders mean more time in isolation for millions of Americans. Many are struggling with how to manage that time, especially when caring for young children or older adults who are all at home, together.

PBS NewsHour’s senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz will be speaking to certified life and wellness coach Kamini Wood about tips to improve time management while under quarantine. Wood is the CEO of Live Joy Your Way, and a Certified Life and Wellness Coach.

Watch the livestream in the player above.