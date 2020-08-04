WATCH LIVE: Trump leads coronavirus task force briefing

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a press briefing Tuesday on the nation’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The press briefing is scheduled to start at 5:50 p.m. EST. Watch live in the player above.

As voters in five U.S. states go to the polls Tuesday, President Donald Trump continues to claim that mail-in ballots could increase election fraud, despite election experts saying those claims are unfounded.

Election security experts say there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting and the states that use it exclusively say they have necessary safeguards in place to ensure that a hostile foreign actor doesn’t disrupt the vote.

Election experts say voter fraud is rare in all forms of balloting, including by mail.

Trump has increasingly sought to cast doubt on November’s election and the expected pandemic-induced surge in mail-in and absentee voting, particularly as he has found himself trailing in public and private polling.

Trump has called remote voting options the “biggest risk” to his reelection.

His campaign and the Republican Party have sued to combat the practice, which was once a significant advantage for the GOP.

Residents of Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington are voting in primaries Tuesday.

All of those states have at least some mail-in voting. Washington is one of five states to have moved to an all mail-in ballot system.