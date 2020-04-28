WATCH: Trump meets with Florida Gov. DeSantis to discuss coronavirus outbreak

President Donald Trump will hold a news conference with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on April 28 to discuss the national response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida’s stay-at-home-order is set to expire on Friday. Like many other leaders across the country, DeSantis is weighing how and when to reopen the state’s economy. Some local leaders have already moved ahead with reopening certain areas. Jacksonville reopened its beaches, with distancing guidelines, April 17. Other cities and counties have formed reopening task forces to begin drafting guidelines for local businesses and other services.