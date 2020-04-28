What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
Courtney Vinopal
WATCH: Trump meets with Florida Gov. DeSantis to discuss coronavirus outbreak

Health

President Donald Trump will hold a news conference with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on April 28 to discuss the national response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news conference is expected to begin at 11:30 am ET. Watch it live in the player above.

Florida’s stay-at-home-order is set to expire on Friday. Like many other leaders across the country, DeSantis is weighing how and when to reopen the state’s economy. Some local leaders have already moved ahead with reopening certain areas. Jacksonville reopened its beaches, with distancing guidelines, April 17. Other cities and counties have formed reopening task forces to begin drafting guidelines for local businesses and other services.

