WATCH LIVE: Trump, Pence give coronavirus update alongside White House Task Force

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will announce a new public-private partnership Tuesday aimed at making as many as 60,000 ventilators available to patients in coronavirus hot spots.

The press briefing is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. EST. Watch live in the player above.

Under the plan, major health care systems have agreed to lend out unused ventilators to places where demand is high. The White House says they identified as many as 60,000 ventilators and contacted the American Hospital Association and others to try to find a way to put them to use.

A senior administration official confirmed the plan, which was first reported by Reuters, on condition of anonymity before it is formally announced.

Twenty health systems have agreed to participate so far.