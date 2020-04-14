What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

This antibody test could offer a clearer picture of how the body responds to COVID-19
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Trump, Pence meet with recovered coronavirus patients

Health

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday met with patients who have recovered from the coronavirus.

Among the former COVID-19 patients meeting with Trump at the White House was Michigan state lawmaker Karen Whitsett. Whitsett has publicly credited Trump for publicizing the use of an anti-malaria drug — which she says she used during her illness — as a treatment for the disease.

Watch the meeting in the player above.

Whitsett thanked Trump again during Tuesday’s meeting and said hydroxychloroquine must to readily available for the people of Detroit, which is in her district.

Trump has promoted the drug as a treatment for COVID-19 although it hasn’t been approved by the federal government for that specific use.

Trump is also hearing from a passenger who was on a cruise ship that experienced an outbreak of coronavirus.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 14 WATCH LIVE: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves give coronavirus update

  2. Read Apr 14 WATCH: New York Gov. Cuomo pushes back against Trump’s authority to re-open the economy

  3. Read Apr 14 WATCH LIVE: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards gives coronavirus update

  4. Watch Apr 13 What new reports reveal about Trump’s response to COVID-19

  5. Read Apr 14 WATCH: Obama endorses Biden, says former VP has ‘qualities we need’

The Latest