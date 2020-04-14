WATCH: Trump, Pence meet with recovered coronavirus patients

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday met with patients who have recovered from the coronavirus.

Among the former COVID-19 patients meeting with Trump at the White House was Michigan state lawmaker Karen Whitsett. Whitsett has publicly credited Trump for publicizing the use of an anti-malaria drug — which she says she used during her illness — as a treatment for the disease.

Watch the meeting in the player above.

Whitsett thanked Trump again during Tuesday’s meeting and said hydroxychloroquine must to readily available for the people of Detroit, which is in her district.

Trump has promoted the drug as a treatment for COVID-19 although it hasn’t been approved by the federal government for that specific use.

Trump is also hearing from a passenger who was on a cruise ship that experienced an outbreak of coronavirus.