Stories from Americans struggling with the pandemic’s economic fallout

Judy Woodruff:

Now, this country is experiencing a sudden spike of job loss not seen since the Great Depression of almost a century ago, 22 million lost jobs in about a month, with many more cuts to come, and a sense that these numbers don't fully capture what's really happening.

We are going to focus on this extensively from a number of angles.

Let's start by hearing from some who have lost their jobs or have had to shut down most of their business and are struggling.