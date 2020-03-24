What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force holds news briefing

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials are trying to lessen the load on health care workers who collect specimens from coronavirus patients.

The White House task force is expected to give an update on the nation’s current novel coronavirus situation at 5:30 p.m. EST. Watch the livestream in our player above.

The Food and Drug Administration says health care workers can let people who have symptoms swab their own noses at testing sites. That means health care workers won’t need to switch masks as often.

Deborah Birx, coordinator of the U.S. coronavirus response, says it’s still important for people to refrain from seeking a test unless it will change the way they will be treated. She has urged people that if they “don’t need a test do not come in to be tested.”

People will still need to go to a testing site, though. The FDA says at-home swabs aren’t recommended, to ensure the samples are properly handled.

