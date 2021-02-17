WATCH LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing

The White House COVID-19 response team will hold a briefing on Wednesday to provide an update on the pandemic and the country’s vaccination campaign.

The briefing is expected to begin at 11 a.m. EST. Watch in the video player above.

So far, more than 39 million people have received at least one of the two required vaccine doses, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Joe Biden is promising a majority of elementary schools will be open five days a week by the end of his first 100 days in office.

He is restating his goal after his administration came under fire when aides said schools would be considered open if they held in-person learning just one day a week. Biden spoke during a CNN town hall Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

He has faced increasing questions about how he would reopen schools, with school districts operating under a patchwork of different virtual and in-person learning arrangements nationwide.