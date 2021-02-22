WATCH LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing

The White House COVID-19 response team is expected to hold a briefing to provide an update on the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of nearly 500,000 people in the U.S.

The briefing is expected to begin at 3 p.m. EST. Watch in the video player above.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has almost topped 500,000 — a number so staggering that a top health researchers says it is hard to imagine an American who hasn’t lost a relative or doesn’t know someone who died.

The virus has reached into all corners of the country and communities of every size. At the same time, many families are left to cope in isolation, unable even to hold funerals. Experts warn that over 100,000 more deaths are likely in the next few months, despite a massive vaccination campaign.