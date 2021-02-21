As the COVID-19 vaccination rollout continues, when will children be vaccinated?

Caroline Chen:

A lot of parents I've talked to have said, well, we know that the chance of the kid dying of COVID is minuscule. So why would I even bother to vaccinate my kid? And I think that is a totally fair question. So I actually went to a lot of pediatricians and said, best-case scenario, the trial data is fantastic. It's proven to be safe. It's proven to be effective. Would you advise parents to vaccinate their kids? And I talked to three or four pediatricians who are infectious disease specialists and they all said yes for two different reasons.

So on an individual level, we know that fortunately, the chances of dying is extremely low. They can still get very sick with what's called multisystem inflammatory disease in children, which is sort of mysterious at this point. We don't really fully understand it, but these kids can get very sick. So there is that risk to individual children that we don't want them to go through. So you want to protect your kid from that.

And then second, if you think from a population standpoint, so children, so this is 18 and under, are more than 20 percent of the US population. So at this point, if we want to reach herd immunity as the population, we want to end this pandemic and also the fear of variants and this notion that every case gives the virus another chance to mutate.

And I don't want to be an alarmist here at all, but the pediatricians did say we're lucky right now, that the forms of coronavirus we see are not particularly scary or dangerous to kids. But we don't want there to be this chance that the coronavirus evolves to be more harmful to kids.

So we want to end the pandemic, not give the coronavirus a chance to mutate. And what we know about children is we think that they transmit less than adults do, but it's not that they cannot transmit. So it is important for everybody who has a chance to get the vaccine to take the vaccine. So, again, if it's proven to be totally safe for kids, very, very important that this be shown first, that they would recommend that every kid get the vaccine.