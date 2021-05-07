WATCH LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force offers pandemic update

The White House COVID-19 Task Force is slated to answer questions from journalists amid the nation’s on-going pandemic response.

Coronavirus infections are at a seven-month low, Andy Slavitt, the White House’s senior advisor for the nation’s COVID-19 response, said via Twitter Thursday. More than half of U.S. adults — 57 percent — have received at least one vaccine dose to build immunity against the virus, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And in the coming days, federal health regulators are expected to make a decision to open up the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to children age 12 to 15.

At the same time, India is struggling to control a record-breaking surge of coronavirus cases, with infections and deaths mounting daily and the nation’s health care infrastructure buckling. The grim reality of India’s surge has fueled calls to improve global vaccine equity, including efforts to ensure that health care workers in low- and medium-income countries are fully vaccinated while treating patients with COVID-19.

