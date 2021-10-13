WATCH LIVE: White House COVID task force holds briefing

The White House COVID-19 task force is scheduled to hold a briefing Wednesday morning.

The briefing comes as regulators are set to begin evaluating if and when Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients will be eligible for booster shots, like millions of Pfizer recipients already are now.

On Thursday and Friday, the Food and Drug Administration will convene its independent advisers for the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra doses of the two vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when. The final go-ahead is not expected for at least another week.

After the FDA advisers give their recommendation, the agency itself will make a decision on whether to authorize boosters. Then next week, a panel convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will offer more specifics on who should get them. Its decision is subject to approval by the CDC director.

The process is meant to bolster public confidence in the vaccines. But it has already led to conflicts among experts and agencies — and documents the FDA released Tuesday suggest this week’s decisions will be equally difficult.