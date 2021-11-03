WATCH LIVE: White House COVID task force holds briefing

The White House COVID-19 task force is expected to hold a briefing on Wednesday as the U.S. enters a new phase in COVID-19 vaccination aimed at curbing deaths, hospitalizations and more than a year of disrupted education for younger children.

Hugs with friends. Birthday parties indoors. Pillow fights. Kids who got their first shots Wednesday said these are the pleasures they look forward to.

Children’s National Medical Center in Washington first offered the Pfizer vaccinations to patients ages 5 to 11 with underlying conditions.

“At first, I was feeling nervous, but I mean, I knew how shots felt so right then and there, I felt fine,” said 8-year-old Carter Giglio. “Now that it’s over, I just feel ready for my next shot, and I want to get it over with so I can go do stuff I haven’t been able to do.”

Carter’s dad Brian Giglio said it was a huge relief to finally vaccinate his son, who’s more at risk for serious COVID-19 complications because he has diabetes.

“Carter is the last in our family to get vaccinated,” Giglio said. “Now that we have his first shot today, life can start becoming good again.”

With authorities promising enough supply to protect the nation’s 28 million children ages 5-11, vaccinations began after the final OK late Tuesday.

The lower-dose vaccine requires two shots three weeks apart.

Children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be fully covered by Christmas.