WATCH LIVE: White House COVID task force holds news briefing

The White House COVID task force will hold a news briefing on March 23. This comes the same day that Moderna said it’s COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers.

Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize two small-dose shots for children under 6. The company also is seeking to have larger-dose shots cleared for older children and teens in the U.S.

The briefing is slated to begin at 3 p.m. EST.

The nation’s 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination. Competitor Pfizer currently offers kid-sized doses for school-age children and full-strength shots for those 12 and older.

But parents have anxiously awaited protection for younger tots, disappointed by setbacks and confusion over which shots might work and when. Pfizer is testing even smaller doses for children under 5 but had to add a third shot to its study when two didn’t prove strong enough. Those results are expected by early April.

The briefing also comes as a few high-profile people announced they were COVID positive. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms. Former President Barack Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she is positive again for COVID-19 and will not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this week.