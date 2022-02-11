News Wrap: FDA delays approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news, there is a new delay in approving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5.

The FDA said today that it wants more data on whether to authorize three low-dose shots, instead of two, for young children. Pfizer said it could be April before the data is ready. And the CDC reported on findings that booster shots lose much of their potency after about four months. It could mean that some people, especially those with health complications, need a fourth inoculation.

A court in Ontario, Canada ordered truckers today to end their blockade of a key bridge. The protest against COVID vaccine mandates has clogged the Ambassador Bridge between Ontario and Detroit, disrupting supplies to U.S. auto plants. The court order came after Ontario's premier declared an emergency and threatened fines and jail time for the protesters.

Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, Canada: This is critical to our economy. And I will tell you, it's not going to be tolerated. In saying that, I want everyone to work together. I want this to be peaceful, and we need to make sure that we get the goods to the facilities.