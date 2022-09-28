WATCH LIVE: White House Monkeypox Response Team and CDC Director Walensky hold news briefing

The White House Monkeypox Response Team and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will hold a news briefing Wednesday. The briefing follows the recent Senate spending measure that excludes funding to fight the outbreak.

The event is scheduled to start at 11:45 a.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.

While lawmakers are again waiting to the final moments of the fiscal year to pass legislation keeping the government running, they are confident they will do so. Neither party is interested in a shutdown heading into the critical midterm elections Nov. 8 that will determine which party is in charge of the House and Senate.

READ MORE: Sen. Manchin ends push for faster energy project permit process, easing path for spending bill

In addition to government funding, the spending measure provides about $12.3 billion in assistance related to Ukraine, including training, equipment, weapons and direct financial support for the Ukraine government. The assistance would be on top of some $53 billion Congress has already approved through two previous bills.

The measure excludes the White House call for spending $22 billion to respond to COVID-19, and $3.9 billion to fight against an outbreak of the monkeypox virus. Republican lawmakers were overwhelmingly opposed to the health funding. At least 10 Republican senators would have to support the measure to overcome procedural hurdles and advance in that chamber.